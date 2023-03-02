George Santos busted for accepting apparently illegal campaign contribution
George Santos, R- NY, leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Federal Election Commission has sent a letter to scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) informing him that his campaign has accepted an apparently illegal campaign contribution.

Specifically, the letter flags "one or more contributions" in the Santos campaign's financial report that "appear to exceed the limits" set by campaign finance laws.

The letter then provided Santos with a number of remedial actions that he can take to comply with the law, including refunding the excessive amount or reattributing the excessive amount to another person "such as a joint account holder."

Santos' campaign has until April 5th to deliver a response and the FEC's letter warned the campaign that it will not receive another warning before the commission considers taking enforcement action.

Santos is already facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.

Because of this, multiple Republicans in his own conference have called for his resignation, although House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has so far stood by the embattled congressman.

Read the whole letter at this link (PDF).

