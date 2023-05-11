George Santos will pay fine and repay fraud victim in Brazil after getting slapped with U.S. charges: report
George Santos, R-N.Y., at a conference in Las Vegas last month. (Wade Vandervort/AFP)

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is expected to finalize a deal Thursday with Brazilian authorities to avoid prosecution in a 2008 fraud case.

Prosecutors have proposed a deal in which Santos would pay a fine to the state of Rio de Janeiro and reimburse the fraud victim for the full amount he stole, adjusted for inflation, and the embattled lawmaker is expected to appear before the Brazilian judge in a video hearing, reported CNN.

Santos confessed to defrauding a clerk of $1,300 for clothes and shoes 15 years ago, according to court documents, and prosecutors are seeking $4,878.45 in restitution -- with $2,000 going to the government as a fine and $2,800 to the victim.

The fine is more than seven times the average amount for similar case, according to a source familiar with the case.

Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 13 federal charges in the U.S., including money laundering, wire fraud, theft of public funds and lying to the House of Representatives.

The first-term congressman has been under investigation since major portions of his backstory were revealed to be fabricated, and questions were raised about his fundraising and spending habits.

