Watch: 'Con artist' George Santos heckled at NY airport over mother who didn't die in 9/11 attacks
CBS/New York

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) snapped at reporters after he said that his mother died in the 9/11 attacks.

CBS New York published a video clip of Santos being peppered with questions while he walked through a local airport.

"Con artist!" someone could be heard yelling at the congressman as he answered questions.

"I have spoken with the voters," Santos told reporters. "I've been in the district all week taking constituent calls."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump is handing investigators 'incriminating evidence from heaven': legal expert

"Look, this isn't how you conduct an interview," he said in response to being hammered with questions about whether his mother died in the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks.

Researchers have disputed Santos' claim.

Watch the video below from CBS New York or at the link.

Media SmartNews Video