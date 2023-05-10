Kevin McCarthy 'standing by' George Santos amid felony charges: 'Let's see what the outcome is'

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) got slapped with 13 different criminal charges on Wednesday, including multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

Despite this, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is still resisting calls for the embattled New York congressman to resign.

CNN's Haley Talbot reports that McCarthy is "standing by" Santos amid his multicount criminal indictment, and he said that he wanted to let the legal process play out before decided whether Santos should lose his congressional seat.

"He will go through his time in trial and let's find out how the outcome is," he said.

RELATED: George Santos sponsors unemployment fraud bill despite being charged with unemployment fraud

McCarthy also said that "it always concerns me" to learn about one of his members getting indicted.

In total, Santos was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, two counts of making false statements to Congress, and one count of theft of public funds.

Santos came under fire shortly after being elected last year when multiple reports revealed that he fabricated entire parts of his life story, including his academic career, his work history, and even his claims of Jewish heritage.