'Clearly fraudulent': George Conway amazed by how quickly George Santos' lies caught up with him

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has been in Congress for less than six months, but he's already been charged in a criminal investigation.
The New York Republican has been caught lying about basic details in his biography and faced questions about his finances since entering office earlier this year, and attorney George Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that those fabrications were bound to catch up with Santos at some point.
"My guess is that he's known he's been under investigation for a while, at least since all the information started coming out about him," Conway said. "There's just no way he hasn't had to respond to subpoenas of his campaign finance information and so on and so forth. There's so much to choose from here. We saw the disclosures where it was charging the cash maximum of $199.99 or something like that, charging that amount in cash for payments to a restaurant, a single restaurant, every meal cost $199.99 -- that's clearly fraudulent."
Santos is expected to appear in court as soon as Wednesday, and while the charges remain under seal the FBI and Justice Department has been investigating possibly false statements made in his campaign finance filings and elsewhere.
"You have the money you don't know where the money came from," Conway added. "You have the story about him ripping off the fund for the poor, sick dog -- so much to choose from. It'll be interesting to see what the feds have on him. But there's going to be something. when you lie that much. You're going to lie on a piece of paper that actually matters for something or lie about something involving money, and that's going to get you into state or federal trouble, and for some people it takes longer -- like our friend in Florida -- but some people really get there faster, and I guess that's Mr. Santos."
