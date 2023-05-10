Laughter erupts on CNN after criminal defense attorney offers George Santos some blunt advice

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse this Wednesday where he was charged with a series of financial crimes including defrauding his donors, using donor money for his personal benefit, and unemployment fraud, New York GOP Rep. George Santos said that he will not resign from Congress and he plans to run for reelection.

Santos said that he has been "compliant throughout this entire process" and will continue as he faces the 13 federal charges leveled against him.

"I have no desire not to comply at this point," Santos said. "Now I'm going to have to go and fight to defend myself."

He called the indictment "a witch hunt" and said he will "fight my battle."

During a segment on CNN today discussing Santos' legal issues, former prosecutor and network contributor Bernarda Villalona said that if she were representing Santos, her first bit of advice to him would be to "tell him to shut up, shut your mouth, no interviews, because anything you say can be used against you."

Villalona went on to say that it seems Santos' defense attorney can't control him. She also said when it comes to the types of financial crimes Santos is alleged to have been involved in, the feds likely have the paper trails and digital evidence all laid out.

"Those are the easiest cases to prove," Villalona said.

Watch the video below or at this link.