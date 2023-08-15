George Santos still won't turn over his financial information — here's what's next

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is refusing to hand over his financial information, missing another deadline this week.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the legally embattled congressman was supposed to file his financial report along with all other elected officials but still hasn't. He's facing 13 felony charges, including some about his financials, which is why attention has increased to his filings.

First, Santos "missed the Aug. 13 deadline to file his disclosures, a lapse that could lead to fines. He had already received a 90-day extension from the initial deadline, which was May 15," the Times reported. Now, he's missed that deadline too.

Santos is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which will give a detailed report to the public on their findings.

Santos was near being evicted a few years ago, or so he said. In the years that followed, he loaned $700,000 to his own campaign. It has led to questions about where that money came from. Santos claims it was all above board, but after being caught in a number of false stories, analysts question the legitimacy of the claim.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

At the same time, federal prosecutors claim that Santos falsified his financial disclosures when he was running for office in 2020 and in 2022, with lies about his bank accounts.

"They also say that he failed to report money he earned by defrauding the unemployment system, and from a Florida investment company that was shuttered after regulators accused it of operating as a Ponzi scheme," the Times explained. "If Mr. Santos reports further income from the Devolder Organization in his 2023 disclosure, he should also disclose the names of his clients — something he has yet to do."

Read the full report here.