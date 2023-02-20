George Santos to Piers Morgan: I lied because I wanted to be 'accepted' by the Republican Party

Speaking to British broadcaster Piers Morgan, embattled New York GOP Rep. George Santos admitted that he's a "terrible liar."
Morgan asked Santos if he would be "prepared" to admit that he's been a "terrible liar."
“Sure,” Santos agreed. “Well, I’ve been a terrible liar on those subjects, and what I tried to convey to the American people is, I made mistakes.”
Santos, who is currently under investigation by local, state and federal lawmakers in connection to his alleged campaign finance violations, told Morgan that his numerous lies about his background weren't "about tricking people."
“This was about getting accepted by the party here locally," Santos said.
