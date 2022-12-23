'GOP insider' claims George Santos staffer raised money by impersonating Kevin McCarthy aide

Scandal-plagued Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) appears to have yet another scandal on his hands.

A source described as a "GOP insider" tells the right-wing Washington Times newspaper that a Santos campaign staffer in 2021 raised money for the candidate by impersonating an aide to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on a telephone call with donors.

McCarthy's aides reportedly learned of the impersonation of McCarthy Chief of Staff Dan Meyer in August of 2021 but apparently didn't do anything to hinder his rise as a candidate for the House of Representatives in the Republican Party other than to warn donors about the impersonation.

"State GOP operatives found out the scheme by the Santos campaign staffer involved not only impersonating... Meyer but sending follow-up emails to the donors from a fake email address," the publication writes.

In the past week, multiple reports have come out showing that Santos may have fabricated the vast majority of backstory he told to voters during his successful campaign in 2022.

Among other things, reporters have found that the college he claimed to have attended and the investment bank where he claimed to have worked have no record of him being there; that he made false claims about the Jewish heritage of his grandparents and their supposed persecution at the hands of the Nazis; and that he was still married to a woman mere weeks before he launched his campaign, despite the fact that he has claimed to have been openly gay for roughly a decade.