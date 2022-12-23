Trump officials wanted to 'baldly assert' that GOP legislatures could scrap voters' will to block 'socialism'
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

The House Select Committee's final report on former President Donald Trump's efforts to illegally remain in power reveals that two Trump advisers thought they should overturn the results of the election even if no fraud could be found.

Page 268 of the final report documents how Trump White House official Vince Haley sent a message to Trump White House enforcer Johnny McEntee arguing that no fraud was necessary for Republican-led state legislatures to overturn the will of their states' voters.

Rather, Haley proposed, they could simply object to certifying the election results if it prevented "socialism" from overtaking the American republic.

Specifically, Haley told McEntee that "“[w]e should baldly assert” that GOP legislatures “have the constitutional right to substitute their judgment for a certified majority of their constituents” if they believe it would block the threat of socialism.

McEntee, for his part, was enthusiastic about the idea.

"Yes!” he replied. “Let’s find the contact info for all these people now.”

The two would subsequently reach out to the leaders of GOP-led state legislatures in Michigan, Arizona, and other swing states to encourage them to pick "alternate" slates of electors who would flip the electoral college results to Trump.

