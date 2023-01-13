Anti-Santos demonstrators vow to make his life a 'nightmare' and demand to see his birth certificate
Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan (Screen cap)

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) now has something in common with former President Barack Obama: His political foes are demanding to see his birth certificate.

Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan on Friday led a group of demonstrators at a rally outside one of Santos' district offices to demand his resignation or, failing that, at least showing proof of his United States citizenship.

"George Santos has made clear that he thinks these two years are going to be a walk in the park," said Lafazan, a Democrat serving Nassau County's 18th District. "George Santos believes that people will simply forget about the story, he believes that he'll weather the storm... I am here to remind you, George, that we will make every single day in this district a living nightmare."

Lafazan then noted that Santos doesn't currently live in New York's 3rd Congressional District, and he then said he wasn't even sure that Santos is a citizen of the United States.

"I continue to challenge him to provide a record of your birth certificate!" he declared.

Santos has come under fire after multiple reports have shown that he fabricated entire parts of his life story, including his academic career, his work history, and even his claims of Jewish heritage.

Santos is also a wanted criminal in Brazil, where he admitted to using stolen checks to buy merchandise, and is also facing multiple criminal investigations into his campaign's financing.

Despite this, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has said he does not believe Santos should step down.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Live: Legislators and constituents rally against George Santos amid calls for his resignation www.youtube.com

