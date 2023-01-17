'Very savvy' George Santos constituents have crafted a plot to 'drive him out of office': CNN reporter
Long Island voters are working on a "strategic plan" to force Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, or else for Republican leaders to endorse his expulsion from Congress, reported CNN's Eva McKend in a panel on Monday.

This comes as revelations continue to come out about Santos' fraudulent misrepresentations of his background and shady campaign finance practices — and as he defiantly continues to say he will not leave office, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appears disinclined to force him to do so.

"You have very savvy voters in this district, some of whom tell me that they are going to be coming to Washington soon and speaking to every House Republican that will listen in an effort to drive Santos out of office," said McKend.

"What are you hearing from his constituents?" anchor Wolf Blitzer pressed her later in the segment.

"I'm having ongoing conversations with them," said McKend. "One of them told me they're coming up with a strategic plan, meeting with other residents to really come up with a plan to get him out of office. And then, also, putting a lot of pressure on their local officials to put pressure on Kevin McCarthy."

"They're showing up at town board meetings, they're meeting with the other members of the Long Island Republican delegation, and really just trying to turn up the heat here, Wolf," she added. "And I think after a while, they're going to sort of be impossible to ignore. House Republicans, they want to talk about a number of issues now that they are in leadership. What you will see in not too long are these folks roaming the halls, knocking on doors saying, hey, what are you doing to try to get rid of George Santos?"

