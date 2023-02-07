Shady accounting shines spotlight on former George Santos treasurer's other clients
George Santos, R- NY, leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

Shady accounting tactics used by the former campaign treasurer for scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) are now raising questions about work she did for other clients, such as former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

A new report from CNN highlights that both Zeldin and Santos shared a striking set of unusual expenses in their campaign finance reports: 21 payments on a single day that each total exactly $199.99, which CNN notes is "just one penny below the dollar figure above which campaigns are required to keep receipts."

Both Santos and Zeldin employed Nancy Marks as their treasurer, although Marks ditched Santos earlier this year after he came under a cloud of other scandals that revolved around fabricating his entire life story and allegedly ripping off a disabled veteran by stealing money he'd raised to care for his dying service dog.

Paul Krieger, a former federal prosecutor, predicted to CNN that Marks would come under prosecutors' scrutiny as they probed Santos' campaign finances for potential criminal violations.

“Given her apparent history and relationship with Mr. Santos, I have to assume that any investigation of him will focus intensely on her role and her knowledge of how the fundraising was organized, accomplished and carried out especially in light of the fact that she’s now resigned,” he said.

