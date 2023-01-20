George Santos' Twitter account vanishes then reappears without explanation

The verified Twitter account belonging to embattled GOP Rep. George Santos of New York was inexplicably suspended, restored, suspended again, then restored again this Friday, Mediaite reports.

Santos’ official account, @RepSantosNY03, which has a gray check mark to designate it as a “government or multilateral organization account,” was finally restored on Friday afternoon.

From Mediaite: "Twitter users noticed the account was suspended on Friday morning. Then the communications director for fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said that the account appeared to have been restored, but shortly after it was either once again or still suspended when other users, including this writer, visited the page."

Neither Twitter nor Santos have acknowledged the unexplained activity.

