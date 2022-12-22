New York lawmaker calls on DOJ to open a 'conspiracy' investigation into 'complete fraud' George Santos

During an appearance on "CNN This Morning," incoming Democratic lawmaker and former Donald Trump House impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman claimed there is plenty of evidence to compel the Justice Department to open an investigation into the embattled Rep-elect. George Santos (R-NY)

Following a tsunami of reports from multiple media outlets that Santos has outright lied about his personal work and educational history -- along with questions about his finances -- Goldman said there is likely a case to make for wire fraud, among other charges.

Speaking with hosts Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins, the legal expert was asked by Lemon, "You have called these claims startling and have said that Santos should be investigated for conspiracy to defraud the United States government. So where do prosecutors begin on that and at what point do campaign lies become criminal?"

"Yeah, it's a very good question," he began. "It's a very fine line, but I do think in this case, because there's such a pattern of deception and misrepresentation, that it is worth taking a much closer look."

"This is not a circumstance where someone may have embellished their military history or something on a resumé. This is what is clearly a serial effort to defraud voters in his district," he continued. "And if George Santos did that, and he certainly appears to have made false statements in his disclosure forms to the FEC, I think it's worth the U.S. Attorney's office looking into this and whether he conspired with others and whether he had a scheme to defraud, which might be a wire fraud case, but this is a guy who has a prior fraud conviction in Brazil and appears to have lied over and over and over about his own background and experience."

"You know, you see quotes from all sorts of voters in that district, New York 3 on Long Island and part of Queens who said they would have never voted for him if they knew these lies or they were aware of the truth," he added. "So it's a remarkable, remarkable set of facts and it appears as if George Santos, who has not commented nor denied the allegations, is a complete fraud."

Watch below or at this link.