Ex-Bush aide warns Biden impeachment could ‘unleash an internal Republican civil war’
Ari Fleischer/Fox News screen shot

A former aide to ex-President George W. Bush warned fellow Republicans that pursuing an impeachment of President Joe Biden would likely be a one-way ticket to political catastrophe.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Story With Martha MacCallum,” suggested it wasn’t clear to him that House Republicans fully understand the implications of pursuing an impeachment inquiry.

CNN reports that privately many House Republicans think it's a “foregone conclusion" that the House will pursue impeaching Biden over his son's business entanglements.

“Impeachment is not a slippery slope. It's a one-way path. And there's only one way to go once you start an inquiry,” Fleischer said.

“If House Republicans start an impeachment inquiry, there's no stopping it, and that's what they need to recognize. They will unleash an internal Republican Civil War. If they start the inquiry and they don't proceed to impeachment, and they may not have the votes to impeach, which could ultimately be the worst biggest backfire for Republicans.”

SmartNews