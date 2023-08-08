Kevin McCarthy demands Biden's 'bank statements' as impeachment inquiry gears up: report

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wants President Joe Biden to prove his claims that he didn’t benefit from his family’s foreign business dealings by turning over his "bank statements," The New York Post reported.

“I think there’s enough proof out there that this Biden family needs to come forward and show there wasn’t a pay-to-play,” McCarthy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

McCarthy's comments come after Hunter Biden's former friend Devon Archer testified that Joe Biden participated in at least a dozen phone calls with his son's business associates – though he admitted business was not discussed.

READ MORE: ‘They blew up my life’: Fox News, a hidden camera and threats to an Indiana school administrator



Republicans, who are planning to launch an impeachment inquiry against Biden next month, will use the process "to get the information if somebody fights providing it to them," McCarthy said.

Biden has ignored previous questions as to whether he'll turn over his bank statements or not, according to The Post.

Read the full report over at The New York Post.