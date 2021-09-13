Trump rages at George W. Bush's criticism: 'He shouldn't be lecturing anybody!'

Donald Trump issued a statement attacking former president George W. Bush, who seemingly denounced the Jan. 6 insurrection over the weekend.

The 43rd president compared "violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home" during a speech Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, which many interpreted as criticism of the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election, and the twice-impeached one-term president reacted with hostility.

"So interesting to watch former President Bush, who is responsible for getting us into the quicksand of the Middle East (and then not winning!), as he lectures us that terrorists on the 'right' are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries that hate America, and that are pouring into our Country right now," Trump said Monday afternoon in a statement.



"If that is so, why was he willing to spend trillions of dollars and be responsible for the death of perhaps millions of people?" Trump added. "He shouldn't be lecturing us about anything. The World Trade Center came down during his watch. Bush led a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn't be lecturing anybody!"