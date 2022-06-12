New court filing reveals Trump election denier admitted he breached Georgia voting system: report
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

According to a report from the Washington Post, an investigation by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger into election tampering in his state just got a helping hand after a cybersecurity expert who has been assisting supporters of Donald Trump look for election fraud admitted in an Arizona deposition that he had been granted access in Coffee County, Georgia.

Last week the Daily Beast reported that text messages showed that pro-Trump election officials and outsiders were plotting to access the voting system in Coffee County, with the report stating, "The text messages acquired by The Daily Beast show two separate conversations in which former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham and elections board member Eric Chaney lay out a plan to bring in a team of computer experts to access the computer voting system. The Daily Beast has verified that the conversations were real and remain stored on an iPhone."

According to the new report from the Post's Emma Brown and Amy Gardner, cybersecurity executive Benjamin Cotton owned up to what he has been up to as he traveled the country helping election deniers.

"In the new document, a sworn declaration filed Wednesday in a civil case in federal court in Arizona, Cotton, founder of the digital forensics firm CyFIR, wrote that he had examined Dominion Voting Systems used in several jurisdictions. Among them were Coffee County, Mesa County, Colo., and Maricopa County, Ariz., where he worked as a contractor on a Republican-commissioned ballot review," the report states.

As the report notes, Cotton did not reveal who gave him access to the system, and he can expect to hear from Georgia investigators looking to charge local election officials.

Writing, "The declaration was filed by lawyers for two Republican candidates who are suing to block Arizona from using electronic voting machines in the November 2022 midterm election, citing in part the findings of Cotton and others who worked on the GOP-commissioned ballot review," the report adds, "Allegations of improper access in Coffee County arose earlier this year in a long-running federal lawsuit filed by the Coalition for Good Governance and others against defendants including the Georgia secretary of state’s office. The plaintiffs argue that the state’s election system is so insecure that it violates the rights of voters."

You can read more here.

SmartNews