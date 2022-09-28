Georgia elections board asks for FBI to help probe of Trump supporters' alleged voting system breach

The Georgia State Elections Board on Wednesday said that it is seeking the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in its probe of Trump operatives' alleged breach of the voting system in Coffee County.
As CNN reports, the board says that the breach of the voting system appeared to be part of a pattern of pro-Trump operatives compromising the integrity of voting systems by gaining unauthorized access to them.
"The conduct in Coffee County is similar to conduct in Antrim County, Michigan, and Clark County, Nevada,” elections board Chairman William Duffey Jr. explained.
News of the request for FBI involvement comes weeks after CNN first reported that security camera footage showed a team of operatives who were working for pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell -- as well as Cathy Latham, who served as a fake Georgia elector for the Trump campaign -- inside a restricted area of an elections office.
The footage was taken on January 7th, 2021 -- one day after the deadly Trump-inspired riots at the United States Capitol building that were aimed at stopping Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.
Latham had previously said she was not personally involved in a breach of the Coffee County elections office, but that claim is undercut by the footage showing her with the Trump operatives in the restricted area.