Trump's fake Georgia electors get 'really bad news' in latest legal developments: CNN's Elie Honig
Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig appears on CNN (Screen cap).

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Wednesday said that former President Donald Trump's fake electors in Georgia should be starting to sweat after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told them they're now targets of her office's investigation.

Honig started off by explaining the significance of being labeled a target of an investigation.

"So there's three things a person can be: A witness is the lowest level... meaning you just witnessed the crime, you didn't do anything wrong," he said. "There is the subject, which is this middle category, which means you are within the purview of the grand jury, you're sort of in purgatory. Then there's target which means prosecutors believe they have evidence that likely ties you to a crime."

What this means, Honig concluded, is "this is really bad news for the people who have been told this."

Honig then expressed bafflement that it has taken so long for the office to conclude that these fake Trump electors may have criminal culpability, although fellow legal analyst Joey Jackson explained that it isn't that uncommon for prosecutors to suddenly shift gears.

"The other perspective is that, they were looking and determining whether they had the goods," Jackson said. "When you are a prosecutor, you want to get information, you want to move at a pace that is reasonable, act diligently, ensure that your investigation proceeds. But is it because... they have so many good things that they uncovered in that investigation that they said, 'Get that grand jury operative, let's move forward?'"

