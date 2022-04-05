Georgia Republicans give law enforcement power to investigate ‘conspiracy to commit election fraud’
Two women voting at the polls (Shutterstock)

Georgia lawmakers slipped a provision seemingly inspired by Donald Trump's election fraud conspiracy theories into a bill passed on the final day of their legislative session.

The state followed Florida's lead and passed a bill that would authorize the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to launch a probe of an election without being called in by another law enforcement agency, and it could subpoena election records with the approval of the state attorney general, reported CNN.

"What we're looking for is GBI to investigate conspiracy to commit election fraud, if it is necessary and giving them the investigatory discretion to do so," said state Rep. James Burchett. "I think these are germane in subject matter and that's why this bill was picked."

Burchett slipped the last-minute provision into a bill covering criminal data processing that had bipartisan support, and Democrats complained about the move.

"The rest of this ... good bill," said state Rep. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat. "The original jurisdiction piece for GBI -- heartburn for Democrats and a lot of people in the room."

Republicans had hoped to pass a much larger election bill for the second time since Trump's loss in 2020, but it failed to advance to the state Senate floor after Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, ruled the legislation out of order and the majority approved his decision.

Voting rights advocates are urging Gov. Brian Kemp, who is facing a GOP primary challenge from the Trump-endorsed David Perdue, to veto the election police force.

"Any Georgia leader who claims to care about protecting our democracy -- and ensuring that all Georgia voters can cast their votes free from intimidation -- must stand with election workers and voting rights advocates by calling on Kemp to veto this legislation," said Cianti Stewart-Reid of Fair Fight Action.

