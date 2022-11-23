Georgia Supreme Court unanimously slaps down GOP efforts to stop Saturday voting
Herschel Walker (Photo via Herschel Walker Facebook page)

The Georgia Republican Party appealed a lower court ruling this week that denied their efforts to eliminate Saturday voting in the state. The appeal was unanimously struck down by the Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday, however.

Most Georgia early voting is cut off at 5 p.m., which prevents people who work such hours from accessing the early voting, leaving Saturday voting as their only other option.

"Upon consideration, the Emergency Petition for Writ of Certiorari and Motion to Stay are denied. All the Justices concur," the court filing said.

The runoff date is set for Dec. 6 for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and GOP challenger, Herschel Walker. Under Georgia law, there are at least five days of early voting mandated from Monday Nov. 28 through Friday Dec. 2, which requires that the Saturday option be available to voters. The largest counties, like Fulton County, which includes Atlanta and is a Democratic county, intended to hold Saturday voting on Nov. 26, after Thanksgiving.

IN OTHER NEWS: Steve Bannon presses Kari Lake to say Katie Hobbs will 'never' be the legitimate governor

See the court notice below:

SmartNews