Emails reveal that fake Trump electors in Georgia were told not to tell anyone what they were doing

There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.

States like Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia were all working to beat back against Democratic electors and stop Trump from being thrown out of the White House.

The Washington Post revealed that little-known fake Georgia electors were revealed in a series of emails that have now been made public. A staffer from the Trump campaign told Republicans on Dec. 13, 2020, that if they intend to overthrow the election count they must do so in "complete secrecy."

“I must ask for your complete discretion in this process,” wrote Robert Sinners, (his real name) who served as the Trump campaign’s election operations director in Georgia. The note came the day before the electors were scheduled to meet at the Georgia Capitol to certify the election results.

READ: Nationalist faction within the White House feuded with Mark Meadows amid plot to keep Trump in power

“Your duties are imperative to ensure the end result — a win in Georgia for President Trump — but will be hampered unless we have complete secrecy and discretion," Sinners said. “Please, at no point should you mention anything to do with Presidential Electors or speak to the media." The email marked that line in bold.

"The admonishments suggest that those who carried out the fake elector plan were concerned that, had the gathering become public before Republicans could follow through on casting their votes, the effort could have been disrupted," said the report. "Georgia law requires that electors fulfill their duties at the State Capitol. On Dec. 14, 2020, protesters for and against the two presidential candidates had gathered on the Capitol grounds."

Sinners said in a statement that he was just following orders from senior campaign officials and the Georgia Republican Party chair, David Shafer, who was an elector for Trump.

“I was advised by attorneys that this was necessary in order to preserve the pending legal challenge,” he said. “Following the Former President’s refusal to accept the results of the election and allow a peaceful transition of power, my views on this matter have changed significantly from where they were on December 13th,” said Sinners.

Read the full report from the Washington Post.

