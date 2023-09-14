Georgia judge dismisses former  Republican chair's complaint about mail he got from special counsel

Former Georgia Republican Party chairman, David Shafer, lost his bid to get the court to intervene in a complaint about unwanted mail he got from a lawyer as he faces trial in the Fulton County election case.

Last week, Shafer filed a complaint against the Fulton County special counsel demanding that he be removed. At issue was a piece of mail the special counsel's law partner sent out in mass mailing that solicited clients.

Judge Scott McAfee heard the case Thursday, dismissing the motion entirely.

According to a post from Shafer on the social media site previously known as Twitter, the judge said it wasn't a matter for the court and he could take it up with the State Bar Association of Georgia.

Georgia State Constitutional Law Professor Anthony Michael Kreis said last week that nothing would happen, calling it a "mind-numbingly stupid claim by Shafer's team to suggest that an auto-generated advertisement from a law firm is somehow a real problem or creates a conflict where no attorney-client relationship ever existed."

Kreis on Thursday bragged that he was proven right.



