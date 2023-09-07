Trump co-defendant demands special prosecutor be removed for 'inappropriate' mail contact: filing

Former Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer is furious and he's demanding a hearing before the judge in Fulton County.

The issue: Shafer got an advertisement from a law firm that a special prosecutor works with.

According to the filing posted by Lawfare's Anna Bower, Shafer is alleging "improper contact."

"Mr. Shafer respectfully requests that the Court hold an evidentiary hearing regarding direct, uninvited, and improper communications by Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade's law firm with Defendant David J. Shafer and, on information and belief, to other defendants in this action, and that the Court determine an appropriate sanction for the conduct, ranging from admonishment to disqualification, pursuant to the Court's power '[t]o control, in the furtherance of justice, the conduct of its officers and all other persons connected with a judicial proceeding before it, in every matter appertaining thereto," the filing says.

Attached in the filing is a letter that's marked "advertisement" from the Wade & Campbell Firm – the item which Shafer finds "inappropriate."

"Special prosecutor Wade's law partner, Mr. Campbell, wrote Mr. Shafer a letter to his attention, with the subject 'IMPERSONATING A PUBLIC OFFICER.' See Exhibit A, p. 2. Mr. Campbell states that the Wade and Campbell Firm 'will walk clients through the process and carefully evaluate all possibilities while keeping your family, career, and reputation under consideration.'"

The attached letter referenced is signed not by Wade but by Campbell.

Shafer has not been charged with impersonating a public officer. Instead, he is cited in the fake electors' piece of the racketeering indictment.

The demand for a hearing comes after Shafer's alleged co-conspirator, Donald Trump, told the judge in an official court filing that he was thinking about moving his case to federal court. As one legal analyst explained, there's "no such thing in the law."

See the screen capture below or at the link here.