Georgia man arrested after video shows him spew racism at Black trucker

A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with assault after he was seen in a video shouting profanities and racial slurs over an apparent parking dispute, the Atlanta Black Star reports.
David McConnell, 63, was arrested on a simple assault charge after the incident with a Black trucker outside a McDonald's in Atlanta.
In the video, McConnell can be heard saying is “Dumba** n**** that don’t know where to park his f***ing truck.”
The video was taken by the victim.
“I never thought that it would happen to me,” the man, who did not want to be identified, said. “I parked along the curve here. I walked in and grabbed food and as I was walking out he was coming in and he started yelling and cursing.”
In the video, McConnell yells, “Nobody can get around your stupid a**. They can’t get around your stupid a**. I want to knock the f***ing hell out of you in a minute.”
“You want my name? You want my license? It says f*** you n****,” McConnell said in the video.
The victim said McConnell continued to yell racial slurs even as he tried to brush him off. The victim took down McConnell's license plate and called police.
“I was shocked. With everything going on, I was afraid, actually, and I just didn’t know what was to come," the victim said. “I held the door open for this guy. I smiled at him as he walked in. Any hate he might have had, I thought he would have changed his demeanor."
Watch a report on the story below from Fox 5 Atlanta.