'Neighbor from hell': Trump fan terrorizes local woman by hanging mutilated dolls and pro-gun posters on his fence
(Shutterstock.com)

A seemingly minor property dispute in Wasilla, Alaska, has erupted into a bitter feud after a gun-loving Trump supporter decided to hang mutilated dolls and threatening signs on the fence facing his neighbor's property.

Alaska's News Source reports that Wasilla resident Ms. Moore, who declined to give her first name, is no longer able to enjoy her backyard because her neighbor has hung multiple threatening displays on their fence, including multiple signs the refer to shooting trespassers, signs that refer to her as a "neighbor from hell," and even a sign that accuses her of voting for President Joe Biden.

The latter sign made Moore so concerned that she felt compelled to put a "Veterans for Trump" sign in her front yard so her neighbors knew her political allegiances.

Even more disturbing than the signs are several mutilated and defaced dolls strung over the fence, including one doll hung upside down that appears to have two mock gunshot wounds in its chest.

Moore said that the signs have severely damaged her property value and have even hindered her ability to spend time with her family.

“I have four little granddaughters that won’t come out here,” Moore said. “They won’t come to my house (and) play in the backyard.”

Moore also said she considered selling the home to escape the neighbor, but some real estate brokers said they wouldn't even list it because of the disturbing nature of the fence displays.

