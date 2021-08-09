Georgia man avoided vaccines after getting ‘deep into Tik Tok conspiracy theories’ – then COVID killed him
(Screenshot via WSB-TV)

Braderick Wright, 28, died this Saturday from complications due to COVID-19. His widow, Brittany Wright, 25, says that his last wish was for people to get vaccinated -- a turnaround from his former vaccine skepticism that was inspired by misinformation he saw on the internet, WSB-TV reports.

"He was deep into TikTok conspiracy theories and, for him, he just didn't want to get [vaccinated]," Wright said. "He didn't trust the government."

Both Braderick and Brittany contracted COVID, but Brittany escaped serious illness. She received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last month and is still waiting on her second dose. She says her husband changed his mind about vaccines after his hospitalization. After learning her husband was going to be intubated, she spoke to him one last time.

"I told him I didn't want to lose him," Brittany Wright said. "I told him I loved him."

Brittany said her husband had preexisting conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

"I'm 25. And I mean, I never expected to be a widow at the age of 25," Wright said. "I expected us to grow old together have kids, have grandchildren and just live the life, you know. But sadly, here I am today, planning his funeral."

