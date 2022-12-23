Georgia QAnon activist who appeared in January 6 documentary finally charged after two years
Pro-Trump protesters and police clash on top of the Capitol building. (Shutterstock.com)

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a Georgia-based QAnon activist who was featured in a prominent documentary on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has finally be charged for his role in that attack, two years later.

"Dominic Box, a QAnon activist and election conspiracy theorist known for his activism in the Savannah area, made his initial court appearance on Thursday via teleconference in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where he was charged with four misdemeanors related to his entry into the Capitol," reported Chris Joyner. "Box currently lives in the Jacksonville area but works in Georgia."

"In court records supporting Box’s arrest, the FBI agent assigned to the case said Box’s participation was documented by 'countless open source posts, photographs, and videos, including Box’s own Facebook livestreams of the events' which show him approaching the Capitol and his path inside," said the report. "'This is awesome!' Box said on his livestream video to the Facebook group Savannah Freedom Exchange as he marched with the crowd to the Capitol."

"In one of Box’s own videos shot inside the Capitol and later turned over to the FBI, he confronted a Capitol Police officer who was urging the crowd on Jan. 6 to be calm," the report noted. "'We don’t need any more violence right now, all right? Calm down. We can stand right here and talk it out, OK?' the officer said. According to court documents, Box ran up to the officer and said, 'There’s no talking, there’s no (expletive) talking.'"

Box was also featured in the HBO documentary “Four Hours at the Capitol,” where he defended his actions. In the interview, he denied that the effort to forcibly stop the certification of 2020 electoral votes was an insurrection, saying, “I was proud to see the American spirit that was on display,” and minimized the level of violence that occurred there.

He now faces four misdemeanor charges, as well as a court order to refrain from using non-prescription drugs and alcohol — which his attorney complains is excessive, and notes that he currently takes a non-prescription synthetic hemp drug.

More than 950 people have been charged, convicted, or took plea agreements in connection with the Capitol attack. Many face misdemeanor counts like unlawful picketing or trespassing, but some have also been charged with assaulting police officers. Leaders of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups, who were prominent in breaching the Capitol, have also faced seditious conspiracy cases.

