Trump-loving lawmaker 'lashed out' at Capitol police after they stopped his aide from shooting video

A Trump-loving lawmaker on Friday reportedly got testy with Capitol police after they stopped an aide from filming a video of him.

According to CNN's Manu Raju, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) "lashed out" at the police after they told his aide that he was filming in a prohibited area.

"It's disgraceful!" he yelled at the officers who stopped the aide from filming the video.

Raju asked Rosendale why he was berating the Capitol police officers, and he simply walked away and said, "I got better things to do."

Emily Brooks, a reporter for The Hill, also witnessed Rosendale's exchange with Capitol police officers and said that he "said something about being a citizen member of Congress" before walking away.

Last year, Rosendale was one of just 21 House Republicans who voted against a bill awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol police officers for their role in defending the United States Capitol against Trump-inspired rioters on January 6th, 2021.

Rosendale has also been one of former President Donald Trump's staunchest defenders when it comes to helping him undermine faith in America's electoral process. The Republican Accountability Project, an organization founded by anti-Trump one-time Republicans to hold the party accountable for attacks on democracy, gives Rosendale an "F" grade for spreading multiple falsehoods in the wake of the 2020 election.