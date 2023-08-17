Demand that Georgia Republicans defund Fani Willis has one major flaw

A Georgia lawmaker is furious about Donald Trump being indicted and he's trying to act. The problem, experts said, is that he has no power to do so.

Republican Sen. Colton Moore began Thursday by posting a letter to his colleagues saying that he wants to call a special session to withdraw funding from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Speaking to a far-right streaming host later the same day, Moore repeated the demand, saying he thinks other Georgia Republicans will support his efforts “when their constituents start calling them up."

"I mean, this is disgusting," Moore complained. " We have a district attorney using taxpayer money, using her government authority."

But the biggest barrier Moore has to overcome, experts said, is that the people he's asking to act don't have the power to do so.

Political reporter Stephen Fowler tweeted Thursday that the legislature doesn't fund the Fulton County DA's office.



Another problem he pointed out is that it would require a special session to call back the legislature. The alternative is a 3/5 House and Senate majority, which would require bipartisan support.

Local WGXA confirmed Fowler's take.

Moore's letter begins, "We the undersigned," but is only signed by one lawmaker – himself.

Earlier this year the state legislature passed a law that would allow them to remove district attorneys, but that law doesn't take effect for more than a year.

"This is going nowhere," Georgia legal analyst Anna Bower explained, also citing the same two options. "Neither one of which will happen!"

