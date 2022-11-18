No debate in Georgia senate runoff: report
Photo: Walker campaign and AFP

All eyes may be on the Senate runoff election in Georgia, but Peach State voters won't get to see the two candidates compete in a debate.

WABE-TV reporter Rahul Bali, co-chair of the Atlanta Press Club, released a statement on Thursday announcing that Monday's debate was canceled after neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor GOP challenger Herschel Walker committed to attend by deadline.

The group says, "the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series has one of the most robust debate series in the country and hosted 37 debates during the 2022 primary, primary runoff, and general election for statewide and congressional races."

Ken Foskett of the Atlanta Press Club said, "we are disappointed neither candidate confirmed participation in the debate."

