Georgia lost the All-Star Game — but voter suppression bill may not help the GOP: report

Republicans in Georgia are facing a brutal economic backlash as the Peach State is facing calls for boycotts after the passage of a voter suppression bill.

The efforts to limit voting are destroying the GOP's relationship with big business and Major League Baseball yanked the All-Star Game from Atlanta, costing the state millions.

But the effort seeking to help the GOP win office in spite of the will of the voters may not even be successful.

"There's nothing unusual about exaggeration in politics. But when it comes to the debate over voting rights, something more than exaggeration is going on. There's a real — and bipartisan — misunderstanding about whether making it easier or harder to vote, especially by mail, has a significant effect on turnout or electoral outcomes. The evidence suggests it does not," Nate Cohn wrote for The New York Times on Saturday.

"The fight over the new Georgia election law is only the latest example. That law, passed last week, has been condemned by Democrats as voter suppression, or even as tantamount to Jim Crow," Cohn explained. "And yet the law's voting provisions are unlikely to significantly affect turnout or Democratic chances. It could plausibly even increase turnout. In the final account, it will probably be hard to say whether it had any effect on turnout at all."

In the end, the Georgia bill may even increase turnout.

"The implication, though, is that nearly every person will manage to vote if sufficiently convenient options are available, even if the most preferred option doesn't exist. That makes the Georgia election law's effort to curb long lines potentially quite significant. Not only might it mitigate the already limited effect of restricting mail voting, but it might even outweigh it," Cohn explained. "A final reason is that voting restrictions may backfire by angering and energizing Democratic voters. This law's restrictions on handing out water in line, for instance, may do more to mobilize Democrats than to stop them from voting. One recent study even theorized that the Supreme Court's decision to roll back elements of the Voting Rights Act didn't reduce Black turnout because subsequent efforts to restrict voting were swiftly countered by efforts to mobilize Black voters."

