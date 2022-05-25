Georgia sets record for turnout as Trump seeks to oust his enemies: report

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced record turnout as he sought to fend off a Trump-backed primary challenge.
"As polls in Georgia close on primary day, the Secretary of State’s Office is projecting that the state will break its turnout numbers from 2018, meaning more than 300,000 will have cast a ballot by the close of the polls for a total of more than 1.2 million in the primary," The Washington Post reported shortly after the polls closed.
Raffensperger is being challenged by Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) after refusing Donald Trump's demands to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.
"The state’s record-breaking numbers underscore Georgians’ high engagement in a state where access to the ballot is again defining politics," the newspaper reported. "Voting rights organizations claim that the high voter turnout is despite restrictive election laws passed by Georgia Republicans, while conservative lawmakers argue that claims that their election policies would lead to voter suppression have been proved unfounded."
Trump is also backing former Sen. David Perdue's campaign against Gov. Brian Kemp, also for refusing to overturn the 2020 election.
In the state's Senate race, former footballer Herschel will be facing off against Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is also on the ballot in first attempt at re-election.
