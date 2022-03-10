Fox News' Geraldo slams his colleagues for sucking up to 'oil fat cats' making 'record profits'

On Fox News Thursday, co-anchor Geraldo Rivera tore into his colleagues for accusing Democrats of deliberately forcing oil prices higher — and reminded them to look to oil company profits if they want to know where higher gas prices are going.

"I don't care if you blame Putin, the oil companies, or Joe Biden," said Rivera. "What I really don't like is the partisan divide, and I've never particularly heard oil fat cats who are reaping record profits being — their virtue extolled quite as eloquently as it has been here. I think the notion that we want, that the Democrats want intentionally high oil prices to make the country go green is preposterous."

READ MORE: 'He's a good guy!' Trucker convoy supporter explains why he likes Vladimir Putin

"They said it!" said several of the other hosts in unison.

"It's preposterous," said Rivera. "I believe that the oil companies are making record profits. Look to where — follow the money."

Watch below: