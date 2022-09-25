'They decided the world is flat': Geraldo Rivera slams Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley over 'the Big Lie'
Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Latino Leadership Summit. (Gage Skidmore)

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera compared Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) to flat-earthers for insisting that the 2020 presidential election may have been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

In a tweet on Sunday, Rivera lashed out at the two Republican senators.

"Election Deniers-who really believe 2020 was stolen-are lost causes," he wrote on Twitter. "I feel sorry for them, but they’ve decided the world is flat."

"Much worse: those who know better but support the Big Lie anyway," he added. "Like TedCruz and Josh Hawley. Everything they say should jam the bulls--t filter."

