Lawyers argue over photos discovered on Epstein's hard drives in home he once shared with Ghislaine Maxwell
Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell -- shown here with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein

The trial involving Ghislaine Maxwell is moving forward, hearing witness testimony that links the defendant to accused rapist Jeffrey Epstein. One revelation details the trove of evidence uncovered at Epstein's home, including binders of CDs with tens of thousands of photographs, the Daily Beast reported Wednesday with a description of the photos.

"Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days of the late sex-trafficker’s romance with his alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping him groom and abuse four underage girls from 1994 through 2004," the report explained. Even after Maxwell and Epstein broke up, she remained "best friends" with him and an associate "involved in every detail" of his life.

One exhibit depicted Maxwell giving Epstein a foot rub in his private jet. Others show them kissing or riding motorcycles. The Beast explained that the photos felt odd knowing what is known now about Epstein's sexual activities typically following "massages."

Among the evidence presented included documents found on Epstein's hard drives made by a user named "gmax." One was a biography of Maxwell and Epstein as a couple.

READ MORE: Here's what you need to know as Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial begins

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine have been together, a couple for the last 11 years,” the document stated. “They are, contrary to what many people think, rarely apart—I almost always see them together.”

The document ends saying, "Jeffrey and Ghislaine complement each other really well and I cannot imagine one without the other. On top of being great partners, they are also the best of friends.”

They also showed photos of Epstein's townhouse with massage tables, a safe with cash and lose diamonds along with his hard drives and CDs. Some actually even said "evidence" on them.

Last week a retired Palm Beach police officer testified about photos and video footage taken in his Florida home that included the rooms where sexual abuse of minors allegedly occurred.

READ MORE: Second accuser takes stand in Maxwell sex trafficking trial


School girl costumes were also photographed, but the two sides fought about whether it could be part of the evidence shown to the jury. A photo of a "younger girl sort of pulling down her underwear exposing her buttocks" was barred. Another was a photo of "a toddler, an infant walking forward towards the camera with an adult in the back, naked."

Maxwell's lawyer argued, “It shows him with a prepubescent girl. There is no allegation that he or Ms. Maxwell, for that matter, were involved in anything with prepubescent females. This is, I believe, the same girl as the toddler photo. It’s his goddaughter.”

The assistant US Attorney also argued that walking into Epstein's bedroom that Maxwell shared, one would walk past sexually suggested photographs of a young girl.

Read the full report of the evidence presented at the Daily Beast.

SmartNews