Ghislaine Maxwell trial indicates Trump flew on Epstein’s jets more often than previously known

Flight logs revealed by federal prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial appear to show Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein's "Lolita Express" private jet a half dozen times more than was previously known.

"Decades before he became president, Trump flew four times in 1993, once in 1994 and once in 1995, in addition to a flight in 1997 that had been documented in portions of the flight log previously released," The Miami Herald reports. "A woman named Marla, apparently Trump’s then-wife Marla Maples, is listed as joining him on the June 1994 flight, along with a Tiffany, apparently their then-infant daughter, and a nanny. Trump’s son Eric is listed as joining him on an August 1995 flight between Palm Beach and New York."

Trump discussed his relationship with Epstein for a 2002 New York Magazine story.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump said. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

It had previously been reported that former President Bill Clinton had flown on Epstein's jet nine times.

"Trump and Clinton aren’t the only notable names included in the 118-page log, which includes flights between April 1991 and January 2006," The Herald reported. "The log also includes two previously undisclosed flights in February 1994 on which a passenger identified as Bobby Kennedy Jr., is listed, a previously undisclosed April 1994 flight with former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell (D-MT) and several previously undisclosed flights involving famed violinist Itzhak Perlman."

Head the full report.