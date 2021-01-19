Infamous hate-spewing Beverly Hills 'Karen' arrested after videos show her at pro-Trump Capitol riot

A salon owner who went viral for spewing homophobic slurs and other hateful rhetoric during an anti-lockdown protest back in December has been arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Gina Bisignano, 52, was arrested by the FBI at her home in Beverly Hills, California, this Tuesday. Last week, Bisignano told the Beverly Hills Courier that she traveled to Washington, D.C., where she joined the mob that stormed the Capitol building.

Video shows Bisignano holding a megaphone at the Capitol and yelling, "Everybody, we need gas masks, we need weapons. We need strong, angry patriots to help our boys, they don't want to leave. We need protection."



After her outburst went viral in December, TMZ and others dubbed her a "Karen."

Watch a report on the story from CBS Los Angeles below:



