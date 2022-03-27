CNN conservative's attempt to hijack Ginni Thomas panel goes down in flames

Conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp's attempt to turn a discussion about Ginni Thomas' texts calling for the overturning the 2020 election into a discussion of Hunter Biden was promptly shot down by guest panelist Jane Mayer on Sunday morning.

During Sunday's "Reliable Sources" panel hosted by Brian Stelter, Cupp was asked about the Thoamds revelations and -- while agreeing the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas needs more scrutiny -- complained not enough attention is being paid to President Joe Biden's son.

That brought a quick response from respected author and New Yorker correspondent Jane Mayer.

"Listen, the outrage is warranted," Cupp said of Thoma. "We in conservative circles have known about Virginia Thomas' political leanings for decades and the conflicts have been questioned by everyone -- including Sean Hannity at one time questioned her conflict."

"The outrage is warranted, those texts are very troubling and we should be looking at whether Clarence Thomas knew or if that's a conflict," she continued. "But, listen, you don't have to look far to find a very similar story that was really ignored by the media and, in fact, called false over and over and over again and that's the Hunter Biden laptop story. Hunter Biden is a relative of a very famous person the way Ginni Thomas is the relative of a powerful famous person. And, you know, my Twitter feed is clogged with blue check reporters who are instantly believing that there is some tie between Ginni and Clarence -- you know, the rush to dismiss Hunter as not a relevant story by lots of reporters I think is hard to ignore."

Asked to respond, Mayer cut right to the chase.

"I mean, the Hunter Biden story is Hunter Biden is being investigated by the Justice Department and by the IRS as I understand it at this point ," Mayer informed her counterpart. "And so it seems that there's no shortage of legal interest in Hunter Biden and yet we have not seen that Ginni Thomas has been called by the January 6th committee because there's been such sensitivity about not calling a Supreme Court justice's wife."

"There's talk of subpoenaing her, but I would say if anything they've been, you know, leaning over in the other direction in order not to take action on her because of the complicated issues that have to do with the three branches of government and one not want to go interfere on the other," she added.

Watch below:

