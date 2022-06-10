Ginni Thomas’ attempt to overturn Trump’s loss was even broader than previously thought: report
Newly released documents show that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressed at least 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona — 27 more than previously known — to "choose" presidential electors in an attempt to deny Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Previous reports showed that Thomas messaged two Arizona House members in November and December 2020, asking them to overturn Biden's win by choosing the electors.

"Thomas sent the messages using FreeRoots, an online platform intended to make it easy to send pre-written emails to multiple elected officials," The Post reports. "New documents show that Thomas indeed used the platform to reach many lawmakers simultaneously. On Nov. 9, she sent identical emails to 20 members of the Arizona House and seven Arizona state senators. That represents more than half of the Republican members of the state legislature at the time."

The message asked lawmakers to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure” and claimed that the responsibility to choose electors was “yours and yours alone.” They had “power to fight back against fraud” and “ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen,” according to The Post.

In a message to 22 state House members and one state senator on Dec. 13, 2020, Thomas wrote, “Before you choose your state’s Electors … consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead."

