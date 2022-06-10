Fired Fox politics chief could provide 'big key part' of evidence against Trump: MSNBC

During an MSNBC panel discussion on the first of six House select committee hearings about the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House correspondent Garrett Haake suggested that a fired Fox News political director could prove to be the one who provides devastating evidence against Donald Trump.

With the committee focused on proving that Trump knowingly lied about the election results by claiming he was robbed and thereby inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol, Haake said what Chris Stirewalt has to say before the committee could help make their case.

Stirewalt was fired after calling Arizona for Joe Biden in 2020 -- a decision that was vociferously denounced by Trump and his White House aides.

Since then, he has criticized some of Trump supporters for continuing to push conspiracy theories about 2020.

As Haake reported, "We are starting to learn more about the witnesses who are coming this morning. We learned that one of them is Chris Stirewalt. He went from relative obscurity to prominence in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election. He was Fox New's political editor and folks will recall that Fox was the first to call Arizona for Joe Biden, instrumental in moving the narrative that Donald Trump was going to lose, maybe not on election night itself, but in the days afterwards."

"He no longer has that job at Fox News," the MSNBC correspondent added, "He would be testifying on Monday. I think that dovetails nicely with the way the committee was describing how they'll lay out their case. The big key part of it, one of the few factual kind of predicates they set last night was that Donald Trump knew he lost and he knew he lost early. And he [Stirewalt] could be a very compelling potential witness to both the idea that the Trump White House knew they lost, and the efforts to make sure that nobody else knew that."

