Ginni Thomas 'may have crossed the line' into criminality with fake electors plot: former federal prosecutor
Ginni Thomas speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Right-wing activist Ginni Thomas has come under fresh scrutiny after the Michigan State Attorney General's Office announced criminal charges against the 16 fake electors in the state who signed official documents falsely declaring former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

Newsweek's Ewan Palmer this week spoke with Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, who said that Thomas' efforts to lobby on behalf of the fake electors scheme could lead to her being investigated for potentially criminal behavior.

"Her lawyer has publicly said that Thomas simply signed a pre-written letter, but there is reportedly evidence that she played a larger role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election," Rahmani said. "If so, Ginni Thomas may have crossed the line of political advocacy or aggressive legal strategy to criminal conduct."

Palmer goes on to note Thomas' contacts with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and with former Trump lawyer John Eastman, the author of the infamous so-called "coup memo" that encouraged then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to accept certified election results.

RELATED: Here's who could be indicted alongside Trump -- if DOJ decides to take down the whole conspiracy

Michigan-based attorney Jamie White argued that Thomas' actions deserve scrutiny, despite the fact that the House Select Committee investigating Trump's attempts to illegally remain in power did not recommend any criminal charges against her.

"Ginni Thomas' pattern of inappropriate involvement is mind-boggling," he argued. "For a Supreme Court justice's wife to be texting with the chief of staff who was promulgating an insurrection against the country is beyond remarkable."

SmartNews