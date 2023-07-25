Donald Trump
Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images

There's a debate within the legal community on whether Donald Trump's co-conspirators will face indictment, or whether the former president is the only target for special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump claims to have received a target letter indicating an imminent indictment, and prosecutors appear to have evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States -- which NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" suggests others could also be charged.

"It's a perplexing mystery because we've been beating the bushes since Donald Trump announced he'd gotten a target letter, trying to determine whether anyone else involved in the investigation had gotten one," Dilanian said. "We've not been able to confirm anyone has, including likely suspects, including Jeffrey Clark, the former Justice Department official, John Eastman, the former lawyer who is advising Trump on the fake electors scheme, both of whom had their phones seized by federal agents, so right in the crosshairs."

"As I talk to legal experts, there are two minds about this," Dilanian added. "There are a lot of people who believe this will be a conspiracy indictment filled with names, other names besides Donald Trump. Obviously, there were a group of people who were scheming to overturn the 2020 election in a lot of different ways. They were bringing proposals to the White House and communicating among each other, they were putting pressure on state officials. As you said, that includes Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeff Clark and other names that our viewers probably are less familiar with, but, you know, it's also possible that the Justice Department has decided that they're only going to charge Donald Trump for strategic reasons. You know, there were some people that thought it was a mistake to bring that indictment in Florida against against Walt Nauta, the valet and butler, and the president of the United States. Some thought it was odd, but they chose to indict both men. There's a lot of evidence suggesting that other people are culpable in the sorts of charges that we be believe are on the table with the former president."

