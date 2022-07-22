Ginni Thomas urged Trump to name talk radio host Dan Bongino to high-ranking national security role: report

Ginni Thomas pushed Donald Trump to appoint right-wing provocateur Dan Bongino to a high-ranking national security role.

The wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas had taken a keen interest in administration personnel throughout the Trump presidency, which she hoped to prolong despite his election loss, and she recommended Bongino for a Homeland Security or counterterrorism role, reported Axios.

Ginni Thomas compiled a list of government officials she deemed disloyal to the former president and pushed administration officials to oust and replace them.

It's not clear when she recommended Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and thrice-failed congressional candidate, for the national security roles, and the report didn't specify which roles she had in mind.

Thomas was in frequent contact with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to discuss ways to overturn the 2020 election results, and she also discussed the same topic with "coup memo" author John Eastman, and pressured Arizona legislators to help the former president remain in power.

