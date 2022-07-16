Ginni Thomas is 'still on the committee’s list' to interview: J6 committee chair
Gage Skimore

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is still hoping to interview the wife of a sitting Supreme Court Justice over her alleged role in Trump's unsuccessful coup attempt.

"The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is planning to return to prime time on Thursday for what could be the finale of its summer hearing schedule: a session focused on former President Donald J. Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction as a mob of his supporters assaulted Congress," The New York Times reported Friday. "The hearing, scheduled for 8 p.m. on July 21, is expected to give a detailed account of how Mr. Trump resisted multiple entreaties from staffers, lawyers and even his own family to call off the attack, which raged for hours in the early afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021."

Reps. Elaine Luria (R-VA) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) are expected to lead the presentation, which may include testimony from former press aide Sarah Matthews.

"Virginia Thomas, a political activist who pushed to overturn the 2020 election and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is 'still on the committee’s list' of witnesses to call, even though she has rebuffed attempts to interview her, Mr. Thompson said," the newspaper reported. "Mr. Thompson also told reporters the panel was continuing to discuss — as members have for months — whether it should try to summon Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence to testify, but lawmakers have not reached a conclusion about how to proceed."

Ginni Thomas alleged'y emailed coup memo author John Eastman, pressured state lawmakers in Arizona to overturn the election, and urged Mark Meadows to overturn the election

Clarence Thomas refused to recuse himself from a Jan. 6 case even though his wife was a participant in the unsuccessful coup.

SmartNews Jan. 6 Hearings