'Pure 100-proof fascism': Morning Joe panel hammers 'completely lawless' Trump election plot revealed in new emails

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and conservative attorney George Conway condemned Ginni Thomas for exchanging emails with a right-wing lawyer who was plotting to overturn Donald Trump's election loss.

Newly revealed emails show attorney John Eastman claimed to have insight into a "heated fight" among Supreme Court justices about hearing cases related to Trump's election challenges, and pro-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro said he believed the court would be more inclined to act if there were "'wild' chaos" in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, in an apparent reference to a tweet sent out by the former president.

"What Donald Trump's lawyer who she is texting with, what he and his cohort are talking about, there's a tidy little definition for it," Scarborough said. "It's called fascism. Call it mob rule, but this is just pure, 100-proof fascism, where you have Trump's lawyer going, we may not win on the merits. Another guy going, with mob rule, if there is enough chaos, if the justices are intimidated, even though we don't have the law on our side, maybe we can intimidate them through force and violence to rule our way. Fascism, right?"

Conway agreed, saying he was thankful their plot didn't come to fruition.

"It's a completely lawless view of the world," Conway said. "Thankfully, the Supreme Court did not give any of those lawsuits the time of day, so I hope to heaven sake that all of this was John Eastman blowing smoke and he wasn't really commenting on actual deliberations before the court. There wasn't really any evidence presented in anything the court decided that there was any serious controversy at the court around the various cases Trump lost up there."

Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany said the House Select Committee was becoming increasingly interested in the role played by Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"I think that the committee is getting there with her," Alemany said, "as more and more information comes in. We have to remember, this is a live, ongoing investigation. At the moment, our reporting does not show the committee is necessarily calling her in as a witness because of the emails that recently have been delivered to the committee by John Eastman, because of a ruling by federal court Judge David Carter that happened last week, the scope of her involvement in the efforts to overturn the election is wider than previously known. What's under discussion is at least using part of the hearing focusing on her involvement."



