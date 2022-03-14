Ginni Thomas confirms she attended Trump's rally on Jan. 6 -- but denies organizational role
Ginni Thomas speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Ginni Thomas confirmed she was present at Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas told the Washington Free Beacon that she briefly attended the rally but got cold and left before Trump addressed his supporters, some of whom then descended on the U.S. Capitol and stormed inside as Congress certified Joe Biden's election win.

"I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on Jan. 6," Thomas said. "There are important and legitimate substantive questions about achieving goals like electoral integrity, racial equality, and political accountability that a democratic system like ours needs to be able to discuss and debate rationally in the political square. I fear we are losing that ability."

Thomas said she did not help organize the rally at the White House Ellipse and insisted that her involvement in the event, which has fallen under investigation by the Department of Justice and the House select committee, had no bearing on her husband's service on the Supreme Court.

"Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America," Thomas said. "But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn't discuss his work with me, and I don't involve him in my work."

According to a pair of reports earlier this year in the New Yorker and the New York Times Magazine, Thomas reportedly acted as an intermediary between event organizers Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots and Amy Kremer of Women for America First, but she and both other women denied those claims.

"I played no role with those who were planning and leading the Jan. 6 events," Thomas said. "There are stories in the press suggesting I paid or arranged for buses. I did not. There are other stories saying I mediated feuding factions of leaders for that day. I did not."

