Ginni Thomas is ‘red-pilled to the gills’ and a 'heavy duty' QAnon conspiracy theorist: reporter

The bombshell report on text messages Ginni Thomas sent Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows show her not just trying to overturn the 2020 election, but also pushing QAnon conspiracy theories.

Will Sommer, a Daily Beast reporter and the author of a forthcoming book on QAnon, analyzed the text messages Clarence Thomas's wife sent to Donald Trump's top aide.

"They reveal that Ginni Thomas is into some heavy-duty QAnon stuff!" Sommer wrote in a Twitter thread.

"This idea of watermarked ballots being used to catch Democratic voter fraud is big in QAnon, but I'm especially interested in her idea of military 'white hats' (in other words, good guys). That's a key QAnon phrase," he explained. "Ginni Thomas sent Meadows a Steve Pieczenik video about a 'QFS' system. QFS is the 'Quantum Financial System,' an idea of a mythical money system that will bring on a sort of right-wing utopia. Pieczenik is a regular InfoWars guest."

InfoWars is run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

RELATED: Mark Meadows admitted to Ginni Thomas that Sidney Powell 'doesn't have anything' on election fraud

"Finally, Ginni Thomas ref's the idea of Dem elites being imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay — a huge QAnon tell! Interestingly, the text she's pulling from, like 'QFS', is huge on Iraqi dinar forums, raising the possibility that she's an Iraqi dinar fan!" he wrote, linking to a 2019 story he wrote titled, "Trump Fans Sink Savings Into 'Iraqi Dinar' Scam."

He concluded, "Ginni Thomas is dropping deep QAnon lore and may be, as they say on @QanonAnonymous, 'red-pilled to the gills.'"

Sommer wasn't the only one to notice the QAnon allusions.

Mike Rothschild, author of the 2021 book The Storm is Upon Us on the QAnon movement, also confirmed Ginni Thomas was using the language of the conspiracy theory.

"This is QAnon. Ginni Thomas, who is MARRIED TO A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, is completely and utterly Q-pilled - even if she insists she knows nothing about it and has never heard of it," Rothschild said.

Investigative journalist Luke O'Brien, who specializes in researching extremism and disinformation, warned of more violence.

"The FBI labeled QAnon a domestic terrorism threat in 2019. If Ginni Thomas exemplifies the inroads this violent anti-Semitic conspiracy movement has made in high-level Christian conservative circles, we're definitely in for more violence and, possibly, more insurrection," he warned.

Legal experts quickly weighed in on the bombshell report, saying the text messages documented a "truly extraordinary level of corruption."



